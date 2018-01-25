MSI donates e-sports hardware to ESL One Genting 2018

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Micro-Star International (MSI) has cooperated with Electronic Sports League (ESL) by sponsoring gaming hardware for use in ESL One Genting 2018 e-sport event in Malaysia during January 26-28, in a bid to enhance presence in the Southeast Asia e-sports market.

The global top-2 gaming notebook vendors MSI and Asustek Computer have seen competition in the market growing fiercer. The two vendors are strong leaders in Europe, but face ferocious price competitions from Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP) in the US.

In China, Asustek and MSI are among the top-3, but local brand Lenovo is the largest thanks to its home advantage and entry-level gaming models.

In Southeast Asia, Asustek and MSI are the top-2 vendors. In 2017, gaming notebook shipments to Southeast Asia were over one million units, and the region will see much stronger growth momentum than other areas in 2018 due to its large population of young people.

For Taipei Game Show (TGS) 2018 starting on Janaury 26, MSI is planning to demonstrate its top-end gaming gears including systems equipped with its Z370 Krait Gaming motherboard, Intel's Core i7-8700K processor and GTX 1070 Armor 8G OC graphics card.