Oxide TFT LCD panels getting popular in notebook sector

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 23 October 2017]

Flat panel makers including Sharp, LG Display and CEC-Panda LCD Technology are ramping up production of oxide TFT LCD panels to meet increasing demand from notebook brands, according to industry sources.

The adoption of oxide flat panels by Apple for its 9.7-inch iPad, and 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as Microsoft for its Surface Pro, has encouraged other notebook vendors to follow suit, said the sources.

Global shipments of oxide panels for notebook, tablet, monitor and TV applications totaled 20 million units in 2016 and are expected to reach 55.6 million in 2017, according to IHS.

Among 2017 shipments, those for notebook and tablet applications will top 51 million units compared to 17 million units a year earlier, IHS noted.

CEC-Panda has been the most active to ramp up oxide panel production, with its shipments to increase to 4.2 million units in 2017, from 600,000 units a year earlier, said IHS, which added that Sharp and LG Display have also expanded their oxide panel production significantly.

Oxide panels getting pupular in the notebook sector.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017