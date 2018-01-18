Global production value for automotive electronics to rise at CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2022

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

The global production values for automotive electronics and semiconductors will increase at CAGR of 5.4% and 7% respectively during 2018-2022, significantly higher than the 2% CAGR for car production in the same period.

The higher growths will be driven by increasing use of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) that needs more components supporting safety, sensing, data computing and storage applications.

While ADAS is mainly adopted for mid-range and high-end car models currently, reductions in ADAS production cost will extend the adoption to economy-class models, Digitimes Research believes. In 2020, over 50% of new cars to be launched in the US, Europe, Japan and China will come with ADAS. Global production value for ADAS will increase to US$67.18 billion in 2022 at CAGR of 27.3% from 2017 to 2022.

Video cameras, millimeter wave radars and LiDARs are three main sensing devices of ADAS, with combined global production value estimated to keep increasing to US$21.99 billion in 2022 at CAGR of 35.0% during 2017-2022.