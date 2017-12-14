Taiwan science parks post January-October revenues of NT$1.998 trillion

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.998 trillion (US$66.11 billion) in January-October 2017, growing 4.70% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$832.258 billion, down 1.81% on year; STSP had NT$728.770 billion, up 12.12%; and CTSP posted NT$437.210 billion, up 6.37%.

The three science parks posted total export value of NT$1.569 trillion in January-November, increasing 15.09% on year, and total import value of NT$730.025 billion, dropping 1.47%, MOST said.

As of November 2017, 934 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 825 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,819 employees in the three parks at the end of November: 152,325 in HSP, 77,393 in STSP and 43,101 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Oct 2017 (NT$b) Industry HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 600.363 445.869 259.834 1,306.067 4.21% Opto-electronics 118.857 234.474 148.030 501.361 3.29% Computers & peripherals 32.517 1.674 2.621 36.812 8.86% Networking & communication 30.318 4.223 0.059 34.600 12.79% Precision machinery 36.592 32.405 22.072 91.070 15.54% Biotechnology 8.048 7.956 3.211 19.214 6.41% Others 5.562 2.169 1.382 9.113 7.05%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017