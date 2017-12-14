Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:20 (GMT+8)
Taiwan science parks post January-October revenues of NT$1.998 trillion
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.998 trillion (US$66.11 billion) in January-October 2017, growing 4.70% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$832.258 billion, down 1.81% on year; STSP had NT$728.770 billion, up 12.12%; and CTSP posted NT$437.210 billion, up 6.37%.

The three science parks posted total export value of NT$1.569 trillion in January-November, increasing 15.09% on year, and total import value of NT$730.025 billion, dropping 1.47%, MOST said.

As of November 2017, 934 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 825 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,819 employees in the three parks at the end of November: 152,325 in HSP, 77,393 in STSP and 43,101 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Oct 2017 (NT$b)

Industry

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

IC

600.363

445.869

259.834

1,306.067

4.21%

Opto-electronics

118.857

234.474

148.030

501.361

3.29%

Computers & peripherals

32.517

1.674

2.621

36.812

8.86%

Networking & communication

30.318

4.223

0.059

34.600

12.79%

Precision machinery

36.592

32.405

22.072

91.070

15.54%

Biotechnology

8.048

7.956

3.211

19.214

6.41%

Others

5.562

2.169

1.382

9.113

7.05%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

