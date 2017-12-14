Taiwan science parks post January-October revenues of NT$1.998 trillion

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.998 trillion (US$66.11 billion) in January-October 2017, growing 4.70% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded revenues of NT$832.258 billion, down 1.81% on year; STSP had NT$728.770 billion, up 12.12%; and CTSP posted NT$437.210 billion, up 6.37%.
The three science parks posted total export value of NT$1.569 trillion in January-November, increasing 15.09% on year, and total import value of NT$730.025 billion, dropping 1.47%, MOST said.
As of November 2017, 934 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 825 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,819 employees in the three parks at the end of November: 152,325 in HSP, 77,393 in STSP and 43,101 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Oct 2017 (NT$b)
Industry
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
IC
600.363
445.869
259.834
1,306.067
4.21%
Opto-electronics
118.857
234.474
148.030
501.361
3.29%
Computers & peripherals
32.517
1.674
2.621
36.812
8.86%
Networking & communication
30.318
4.223
0.059
34.600
12.79%
Precision machinery
36.592
32.405
22.072
91.070
15.54%
Biotechnology
8.048
7.956
3.211
19.214
6.41%
Others
5.562
2.169
1.382
9.113
7.05%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017