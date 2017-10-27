Taiwan science parks post increased revenues for January-August

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Three Taiwan's government-operated science parks - Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) - generated combined revenues of NT$1.572 trillion (US$51.93 billion) in January-August 2017, growing 5.97% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

During the 8-month period, HSP recorded revenues of NT$652.348 billion, down 2.49% on year; STSP had NT$583.476 billion, up 18.50%; and CTSP posted NT$336.431 billion, up 4.39%.

In other news, the three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.232 trillion in January-September, increasing 16.74% on year, and a combined import value of NT$591.267 billion, growing 0.21%, MOST said.

As of the end of September 2017, 927 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 821 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,188 employees in the three parks at the end of September, including 152,276 in HSP, 77,649 in STSP and 42,263 in CTSP.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, January-August 2017 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y Integrated circuits 468.692 357.145 193.666 1,019.503 5.15% Opto-electronics 94.526 188.700 119.709 402.934 6.22% Computers & peripherals 24.997 1.273 2.186 28.457 8.50% Networking & communication 24.408 3.376 0.046 27.830 11.63% Precision machinery 29.106 25.036 17.230 71.371 14.13% Biotechnology 6.254 6.228 2.521 15.003 4.96% Others 4.364 1.718 1.073 7.155 5.84%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017