Taiwan science parks post increased revenues for January-August
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Three Taiwan's government-operated science parks - Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) - generated combined revenues of NT$1.572 trillion (US$51.93 billion) in January-August 2017, growing 5.97% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

During the 8-month period, HSP recorded revenues of NT$652.348 billion, down 2.49% on year; STSP had NT$583.476 billion, up 18.50%; and CTSP posted NT$336.431 billion, up 4.39%.

In other news, the three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.232 trillion in January-September, increasing 16.74% on year, and a combined import value of NT$591.267 billion, growing 0.21%, MOST said.

As of the end of September 2017, 927 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 821 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,188 employees in the three parks at the end of September, including 152,276 in HSP, 77,649 in STSP and 42,263 in CTSP.

MOST: Three science parks' revenues by industry, January-August 2017 (NT$b)

Category of industries

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

Integrated circuits

468.692

357.145

193.666

1,019.503

5.15%

Opto-electronics

94.526

188.700

119.709

402.934

6.22%

Computers & peripherals

24.997

1.273

2.186

28.457

8.50%

Networking & communication

24.408

3.376

0.046

27.830

11.63%

Precision machinery

29.106

25.036

17.230

71.371

14.13%

Biotechnology

6.254

6.228

2.521

15.003

4.96%

Others

4.364

1.718

1.073

7.155

5.84%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

