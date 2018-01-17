Southern Taiwan Science Park to see revenues break NT$1 trillion mark soon

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The annual revenues scored by firms operating in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) are expected to break the NT$1 trillion (US$33.84 billion) in the near future, as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will soon set up its 5nm and 3nm fabs and Winbond Electronic also plans to build a new plant there, according to STSP Bureau director general Lin Wei-cheng.

Government statistics show that the three major science parks in Taiwan together created record revenues of NT$2.3764 trillion in 2016, up 2.94% on year. Of them, the STSP accounted for NT$829.6 billion, representing the highest annual growth of 16%, compared to a corresponding increase of 3.1% in revenues to NT$507.4 billion for the Central Taiwan Science Park and a 5.61% decline in revenues to NT$1.395 trillion for the Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan.

Lin attributed the impressive revenue growth of STSP mainly to the fact that semiconductor players in the park boast comprehensive advanced process technologies and strong international competitiveness, driving up the park's overall revenues over the years.

Industry sources said that construction of TSMC's 5nm fabs on STSP's Tainan campus, now underway, is slated for completion in the first half of 2019 for trial run in the second half and volume production in 2020, at a total investment of NT$200 billion. Construction of the 3nm fab,also in Tainan, is set to kick off in 2020 for volume production in 2022, at a much higher cost of US$20 billion.

Lin said that TSMC is expected to hire a new workforce of 10,000 people for its 5nm and 3nm fabs, which will bring in an additional population of over 80,000 to drive the development of the neighboring areas.

Meanwhile, Winbond will also invest NT$335 billion to build a new plant on STSP's Kaohsiung campus for the production of niche-type DRAM and flash memory products in the STSP, which is expected to generate at least 1,000 job opportunities.

Lin stressed that with the STSP entering its 21st year of operation, his bureau will step up the transformation of the park and set up dedicated production bases for smart green energy, biomedicine, aerospace and AI-based robots, while enhancing the clustering of semiconductor and optoelectronics sectors.