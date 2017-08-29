Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan approves 5-year NT$16 billion AI development plan
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

The Taiwan government has approved a Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) proposal to undertake five strategic tasks with a 5-year budget of NT$16 billion (US$527 million) to boost the country's development of AI-related industries and application.

The first strategic task is, with a 4-year budget of NT$5 billion, to build up high-performance computing capability for common use by enterprises, academic and research organizations to develop deep learning and Big Data analysis technologies and their application.

The second is to set up AI innovation R&D centers and invest NT$1 billion annually in R&D of AI fundamental technology, smart medical care, FinTech and smart manufacturing for five years. MOST plans to establish 3-4 AI innovation centers by end-of-2017, invite more than 300 local and overseas scholars and experts to participate in the R&D and produce 3,000 AI-related professionals.

The third is, with a 4-year budget of NT$2 billion, to set up smart robotics innovation bases at Central Taiwan Science Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park for AI software-hardware integration and smart robot development. MOST plans to set up about 50 startups, train 4,000 smart robotics experts and develop over 30 key technologies.

The fourth is to help semiconductor makers break through AI bottlenecks with a 4-year budget of NT$4 billion. Such bottlenecks include materials, design and manufacturing concerning low-voltage and low-power key devices, next-generation memory, ASICs or smart chips for unmanned vehicles, VR/AR applications and IoT (Internet of Things).

The fifth is to hold Grand Challenges competitions that stimulate students' innovation in developing AI technology and application with a 4-year budget of NT$100 million.

Major Taiwan-based software developers focus on AI infrastructure technologies. For example, Trend Micro has cooperated with National Center for High-performance Computing under National Applied Research Laboratories to set up T-brain, a machine learning platform for smart computing that is intended to create an AI ecosystem in Taiwan. Startups focus on application of AI technology, such as Appier, which uses AI in B2B precision digital marketing, and Viscovery, which uses AI in Big Data analysis of video.

MOST

MOST has worked out a five-year plan for Taiwan's AI development.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • VMware Cloud on AWS now available

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • India market: China-based Topwise launches Comio-branded smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Ibase Gaming to debut on Taiwan OTC market in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC rolls out entry-level smartphone model

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Taiwan IC firms gearing up for robust RFIC demand

    Before Going to Press | 2h 22min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee obtains dry-film photoresist orders

    Before Going to Press | 2h 27min ago

  • Contract prices for mono-Si solar wafers to rise 2-3% in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 39min ago

  • GigaDevice draws investment from China-backed fund

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Samsung inks long-term supply contracts with wafer firms

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link