Taiwan approves 5-year NT$16 billion AI development plan

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

The Taiwan government has approved a Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) proposal to undertake five strategic tasks with a 5-year budget of NT$16 billion (US$527 million) to boost the country's development of AI-related industries and application.

The first strategic task is, with a 4-year budget of NT$5 billion, to build up high-performance computing capability for common use by enterprises, academic and research organizations to develop deep learning and Big Data analysis technologies and their application.

The second is to set up AI innovation R&D centers and invest NT$1 billion annually in R&D of AI fundamental technology, smart medical care, FinTech and smart manufacturing for five years. MOST plans to establish 3-4 AI innovation centers by end-of-2017, invite more than 300 local and overseas scholars and experts to participate in the R&D and produce 3,000 AI-related professionals.

The third is, with a 4-year budget of NT$2 billion, to set up smart robotics innovation bases at Central Taiwan Science Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park for AI software-hardware integration and smart robot development. MOST plans to set up about 50 startups, train 4,000 smart robotics experts and develop over 30 key technologies.

The fourth is to help semiconductor makers break through AI bottlenecks with a 4-year budget of NT$4 billion. Such bottlenecks include materials, design and manufacturing concerning low-voltage and low-power key devices, next-generation memory, ASICs or smart chips for unmanned vehicles, VR/AR applications and IoT (Internet of Things).

The fifth is to hold Grand Challenges competitions that stimulate students' innovation in developing AI technology and application with a 4-year budget of NT$100 million.

Major Taiwan-based software developers focus on AI infrastructure technologies. For example, Trend Micro has cooperated with National Center for High-performance Computing under National Applied Research Laboratories to set up T-brain, a machine learning platform for smart computing that is intended to create an AI ecosystem in Taiwan. Startups focus on application of AI technology, such as Appier, which uses AI in B2B precision digital marketing, and Viscovery, which uses AI in Big Data analysis of video.

MOST has worked out a five-year plan for Taiwan's AI development.

