STSP forms smart manufacturing alliance

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) administration has formed a smart manufacturing alliance to boost Industry 4.0 by combining hardware/software capability in IoT (Internet of Things), smart sensing, cloud computing, big data and production management.

The administration said it is promoting clustering of smart manufacturing at STSP, helping firms there upgrade their production to smart levels and subsidizing innovative technology R&D by these companies, and outside groups.

Among the firms in STSP, dental implant maker Alliance Global Technology, aero-engine fan blade and compressor component maker Chaheng Precision, natural health care product maker Taiwan Jellyfig Biotechnology have achieved significant upgrades to smart manufacturing.

Photo: STSP administration