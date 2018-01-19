STSP moves to build up AI-centric robot production base

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

To fulfill its goal of setting up an AI-based robotic product manufacturing base in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), the STSP Bureau has been exerting efforts to solicit related companies to set up workshops in the park to develop robots and related applications and ecosystems.

The STSP is encouraging companies to build do-it-yourself workshops and fabrication studios similar to those operated by TechShop previously, to enable trial production of robotic products and to provide related training courses to cultivate next-generation talent.

In addition to robotic devices, STSP also aims to promote other DIY communities for AI/AR/VR, IoT/big data, autonomous driving and smart long-term healthcare applications.

Edom Technology, a sales agent for Nvidia in Taiwan, was invited to give a workshop on Nividia's Jetson TX2 embedded AI computing development kits in the STSP recently.

Meanwhile, Intumit, a major provider of AI-based solutions, also demonstrated a workshop on Asustek's Zenbo home robot, highlighting the applications of smart voice recognition technology.

Photo: STSP