Taiwan science park January-June revenues reach NT$1.152 trillion

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.152 trillion (US$38.09 billion) in January-June 2017, growing 6.87% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded revenues of NT$480.948 billion, down 2.30% on year; STSP had NT$424.257 billion, up 21.63%, and CTSP posted NT$246.899 billion, up 4.20%.
The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.072 trillion in January-August, increasing 18.59% on year, and a combined import value of NT$519.382 billion, growing 2.28%, MOST said.
As of the end of August 2017, 932 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 821 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,482 employees at the three parks at the end of August: 152,233 at HSP; 78,106 at STSP; and 42,143 at CTSP.
MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Jun 2017 (NT$b)
Category of industries
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
IC
344.845
258.119
140.832
743.796
6.08%
Opto-electronics
70.852
138.427
89.169
298.448
7.38%
Computers & peripherals
18.661
0.924
1.667
21.252
11.99%
Networking & communication
17.902
2.515
0.036
20.452
11.82%
Precision machinery
20.878
18.368
12.568
51.814
12.52%
Biotechnology
4.592
4.601
1.834
11.027
3.93%
Others
3.219
1.303
0.794
5.316
6.08%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017