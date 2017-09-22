Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:53 (GMT+8)
Taiwan science park January-June revenues reach NT$1.152 trillion
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.152 trillion (US$38.09 billion) in January-June 2017, growing 6.87% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$480.948 billion, down 2.30% on year; STSP had NT$424.257 billion, up 21.63%, and CTSP posted NT$246.899 billion, up 4.20%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.072 trillion in January-August, increasing 18.59% on year, and a combined import value of NT$519.382 billion, growing 2.28%, MOST said.

As of the end of August 2017, 932 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 821 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,482 employees at the three parks at the end of August: 152,233 at HSP; 78,106 at STSP; and 42,143 at CTSP.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Jun 2017 (NT$b)

Category of industries

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

IC

344.845

258.119

140.832

743.796

6.08%

Opto-electronics

70.852

138.427

89.169

298.448

7.38%

Computers & peripherals

18.661

0.924

1.667

21.252

11.99%

Networking & communication

17.902

2.515

0.036

20.452

11.82%

Precision machinery

20.878

18.368

12.568

51.814

12.52%

Biotechnology

4.592

4.601

1.834

11.027

3.93%

Others

3.219

1.303

0.794

5.316

6.08%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

