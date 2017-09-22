Taiwan science park January-June revenues reach NT$1.152 trillion

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$1.152 trillion (US$38.09 billion) in January-June 2017, growing 6.87% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$480.948 billion, down 2.30% on year; STSP had NT$424.257 billion, up 21.63%, and CTSP posted NT$246.899 billion, up 4.20%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.072 trillion in January-August, increasing 18.59% on year, and a combined import value of NT$519.382 billion, growing 2.28%, MOST said.

As of the end of August 2017, 932 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 821 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 272,482 employees at the three parks at the end of August: 152,233 at HSP; 78,106 at STSP; and 42,143 at CTSP.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Jun 2017 (NT$b) Category of industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 344.845 258.119 140.832 743.796 6.08% Opto-electronics 70.852 138.427 89.169 298.448 7.38% Computers & peripherals 18.661 0.924 1.667 21.252 11.99% Networking & communication 17.902 2.515 0.036 20.452 11.82% Precision machinery 20.878 18.368 12.568 51.814 12.52% Biotechnology 4.592 4.601 1.834 11.027 3.93% Others 3.219 1.303 0.794 5.316 6.08%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017