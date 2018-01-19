DZS Solar unveils 400W shingled array PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based maker DZS Solar has unveiled shingled array PV modules with power output of 400W and will expand annual production capacity for such modules from 750MWp currently to 5,000MWp in 2020, according to the company.

DZS is a joint venture established by US-based SunPower and China-based Dongfang Electric and Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor.

Such modules are made of in-house-produced PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si cells, with each cell equally divided into six pieces. The pieces are then closely arrayed with borders overlapped to reduce the space occupied by solar cells on the moduel surface. For a panel of the same area, a shingled array PV module accommodates more cells than a conventional one, offering higher power output.

DZS currently has annual production capacity of 1,000MWp for PERC mono-Si cells.

DZS-made shingled array modules's power output is 13% higher than that for general modules, and their light-induced degradation is below 2.5% in the first year of operation and below 0.55% on average in subsequent years.

According to China-based PV module makers, there are no significant patent problems and technological barriers for shingled array modules but production equipment is costly.

However, China-based equipment suppliers indicated that for shingled array module production, low yield rates - resulting from easy breakage during cell assembly - are a bigger issue than equipment cost. Shingled array modules with each solar cell halved have higher yield rates, and such production is expected to be widely adopted in 2018, with total annual production in China estimated at 5,000MWp by the end of the year, the suppliers noted.

Taiwan-based solar firms mostly think patent disputes are a key issue for producing shingled array modules.