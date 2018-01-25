Sanan tops China LED makers in 2017 government subsidies

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics obtained about CNY400 million (US$59.2 million) in government subsidies for equipment purchases in 2017, the highest amount among all China LED firms, according to research firm GGII.

The subsidies for Sanan rose 11.7% from CNY358 million it obtained in 2016, GGII said.

Sanan signed with the provincial government of Fujian at the end of 2017 to invest CNY33.3 billion to set up a LED production base in the province, and because of this it is expected to obtain higher subsidies in 2018 than those in 2017. Sanan's production capacity may have already reached 450 MOCVD sets at the end of 2017.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker HC SemiTek is setting up a factory in eastern China. It obtained subsidies of CNY348 million in 2017, hiking 72.3% on year. Fellow maker Xiamen Changelight received CNY77.11 million in subsidies in 2017, growing 57.2% on year.

For LED packaging service providers, BMTC obtained subsidies totaling CNY61.37 million, MLS CNY37.50 million, Hongli Zhihui CNY34.26 million and Xiamen Xindeco CNY43.00 million in 2017.