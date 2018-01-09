LED
Epistar, Everlight report mixed December sales
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 9 January 2018

LED wafer and chip maker Epistar have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.052 billion (US$68.4 million), increasing 13.04% sequentially but decreasing 0.68% on year. LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics' December consolidated sales reached NT$2.137 billion, slipping 4.7% and 15.72%.

Due to pricing competition from China-based Sanan Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek, Epistar declined low-price blue-light LED chip orders in December but saw strong demand for AlGaInP chips.

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.937 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, dropping 15.87% sequentially and 6.26% on year, and those of NT$25.37 billion for 2017 dipped 0.66% on year.

In 2018 Everlight will focus on scenario lighting, infrared devices and automotive lighting. The company will soon unveil 5630X, a series LED commercial and industrial lighting devices with luminous efficiency of 228lm/W at color temperature of 5000K.

Everlight's fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$6.721 billion, falling 2.72% sequentially and 11.57% on year and those of NT$27.338 billion for 2017 dipped 6.61% on year.

