Amazon pushing Echo into Asia markets

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Amazon has been aggressively looking to promote its Echo series smart speaker products in Asia markets including India and Japan and has been tuning its Alexa system to recognize the local languages, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Amazon's Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot have already been released in the India market in October and will arrive in Japan by the end of 2017.

Amazon is also planning to invest at least US$5 billion in India to expand its e-commerce platform into the country. Although the US-based player also tried to cross into China's e-commerce industry, it was not able to become competitive enough against local providers including Alibaba and JD.com and only has a single-digit percentage market share in China.