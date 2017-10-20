Taipei, Friday, October 20, 2017 20:12 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Perobot sets up first Pepper Lab
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Perobot, a general sales agent for Pepper service robots in the Taiwan market, has set up a Pepper Lab, the first of its kind in Taiwan, at National Chengchi University in Taipei City, according to the university.

Pepper is a humanoid service robot developed by Japan-based SoftBank's subsidiary SoftBank Robotics and produced by Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision).

The university has set up a FinTech Research Center under the College of Commerce and the center is undertaking a number of research projects concerning AI-based financial technologies. The center plans to use Big Data analysis and machine learning to enhance Pepper's speech recognition, image and data processing, and analyzing capabilities, enabling Pepper to provide banking, financial and insurance services.

The Pepper Lab, in combination with the university's educational resources, offers opportunities for students to learn and develop applications for service robots, a bid to help boost the development of AI applications in Taiwan.

In addition to the lab, Perobot has also offered a curriculum on application of service robots at the university.

Humanoid robot Pepper
Photo: Digitimes file photo

