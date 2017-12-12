Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:29 (GMT+8)
Lens module makers see on-month growth in November revenues
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Lens module maker Asia Optical has reported November consolidated revenues of NT$1.578 billion (US$52.3 million) increasing 1.86% sequentially and 8.89% on year. Fellow makers Kinko Optical and Genius Electronic Optical have posted NT$294 million (up 4.38% sequentially but down 11.41% on year) and NT$930 million (up 12.95% sequentially and 29.36% on year) respectively, for the month.

For January-November, Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$17.166 billion, rising 3.77% on year; Kinko's NT$3.41 billion dipped 7.57%, and Genius' NT$7.025 billion grew 11.51%.

