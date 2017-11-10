Asia Optical promoting aspherical molded glass lenses

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Digital camera and optical lens maker Asia Optical has been promoting aspherical molded glass lenses for adoption in automotive cameras, smartphone cameras, VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) devices, according to the company.

For aspherical molded glass lenses for automotive cameras, Asia Optical has obtained orders from US-based automakers, and Europe-based ones via cooperation with Japan-based makers.

Asia Optical has posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.094 billion (US$168 million), gross margin of 20.82%, net operating profit of NT$504.6 million, net profit of NT$309.4 million and net EPS of NT$1.10 for third-quarter 2017.

For January-September, Asia Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$14.039 billion, gross margin of 19.17%, net operating profit of NT$1.028 billion, net profit of NT$535.9 million and net EPS of NT$1.91.

Asia Optical chairman Robert Lai.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017