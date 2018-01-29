Asia Optical develops G+P zoom lenses for smartphones

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Asia Optical is likely to start shipping to China-based smartphone vendors in third-quarter 2018 its newly developed 5x optical zoom lenses made of aspherical molded glass and plastic pieces (G+P), according to company chairman Robert Lai..

The lenses are being evaluated by clients, Lai added.

It started shipping laser range-sensing lens modules for cleaning robots developed by Xiaomi Technology in 2017, with monthly shipments expected to rise from the present 150,000 units to 300,000 units by year-end 2018.

It also began shipping arteriosclerosis detectors to hospitals and clinics in China, with shipments expected to rise from about 4,000 units in 2017 to 10,000 units in 2018.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News, Asia Optical has become a supplier of automotive lenses for ADAS sensing cameras for Tesla and other US and Europe automakers. The company shipped about 550,000 automotive lenses for a revenue proportion of 5.3% in 2017 and expects the proportion to rise to over 10% in 2018.

Its 2017 consolidated revenues totaled NT$18.7 billion, with net profit of NT$619 million and net EPS of NT$2.21, the highest since 2009.