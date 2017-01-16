Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
Asia Optical offers laser scanning modules for vacuum cleaning robots
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

Asia Optical, in view of fast growing demand for smart home-use devices, has developed laser scanning modules for use in vacuum cleaning robots, according to company chairman Robert Lai.

Asia Optical, which makes digital cameras and optical components, has also developed arteriosclerosis detectors, laser range finders, compact laser levelers, image sensors and smartphone-use lenses, Lai said. In particular, Asia Optical has developed SP 360, a dual-lens sports camera for 360-degree 4K video recording.

Asia Optical is expanding its factory in Myanmar in a bid to tap the Southeast Asia market.

