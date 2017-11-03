Taipei, Friday, November 3, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: NCC issues 9 million circuit numbers for IoT services
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has released a total of nine million circuit numbers to three local telecom operators enabling them to offer high-speed IoT services, according to industry sources.

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile, and Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) each received three million circuits for the initiation of their IoT services, as well as 5G services later, said the sources.

FET said earlier that it plans to open its NB-IoT (Narrow Band-IoT) networks for large-scale traffic applications such as smart parking in cooperation with government agencies in the second half of 2017.

