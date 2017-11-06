Taipei, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:46 (GMT+8)
Wafer test specialist CHPT optimistic about performance in 2018
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) has expressed optimism about its sales prospects for 2018 due to stable orders for application processor (AP) test solutions, significant increase in the number of customers for logic IC probe cards, and active deployment in the satellite communication PCB test field, according to company president Scott Huang.

At a recent investors conference, Huang said despite delays in orders from Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the company's revenues for the fourth quarter 2017 will stay at the same level as seen one year earlier.

Huang expressed guarded optimism about CHPT's sales performance in 2018, saying that the company has tapped into the supply chains of the world's top five suppliers of smartphone AP chips, and AP test orders have increased steadily along with the gradual volume production of 2018 flagship smartphones of major vendors. He added that CHPT has secured orders from over 10 customers for wafer probe cards and is also actively proceeding with deployments in non-AP areas such as satellite communication PCB testing.

Huang continued that CHPT had signed a cooperation pact with a major customer to jointly develop satellite communication PCB testing products in June 2017, and is scheduled to install production equipment in the first quarter of 2018. But volume production will not kick off until 2020, as it will take 1-2 years to complete the reliability validation for the products.

As to probe cards, CHPT has zeroed in on the market for logic ICs focusing on high pin count and fine pitch solutions, as the market scale is estimated at US$1.139 billion currently and enjoys a CAGR of over 6%, higher than that of the market for DRAM and flash wafer probe cards, Huang said, adding that vertical probe cards will contribute more to CHPT's revenues in 2018, when the company will also venture into the testing market for RF-ICs for IoT applications.

