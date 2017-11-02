Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 22:09 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported net profits of NT$232 million (US$7.7 million), or NT$7.49 per share, on revenues of NT$940 million for the third quarter of 2017. The results all hit record-high levels.

CHPT also saw its gross margin climb to a record 56.88% in the third quarter.

CHPT's net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$623 million. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$20.23, which already exceeded the NT$20.04 posted for all of 2016.

Robust shipments of CHPT's testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips led to the positive performance, according to company president Scott Huang. Besides, CHPT started shipping its testing solutions for 7nm product validation, said Huang, adding that the company is gearing up for mass production of 7nm chips at its foundry client in 2018.

Seasonal factors will affect negatively CHPT's performance in the fourth quarter. The company expects to post flat on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Specializing in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, CHPT also plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs such as those for satellite applications. The company expects to start producing the new solutions in small volume in 2019, followed by mass production in 2020.

In addition, CHPT successfully raised an additional capital of NT$2.56 billion in September, according to company chairman Li Shih-cin. The funds will be used to establish its new headquarters and finance the company's working capital.

CHPT in July broke ground for its new HQ in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, where the company will also set up production lines and R&D facilities. The new HQ is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2019.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan small- and medium-size panel shipments to decrease in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 56min ago

  • Faraday optimistic about 28nm chip demand

    Before Going to Press | 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan large-size panel shipments rise 4.8% in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Chimei Materials remains in red

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Machision posts record profit for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • TPK posts EPS of NT$5.18 for first 9 months of 2017 combined

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Wiwynn to list on Taiwan OTC

    Before Going to Press | 1h 2min ago

  • Walton 3Q17 profits hike

    Before Going to Press | 1h 3min ago

  • China smartphone brands gearing for Singles Day

    Before Going to Press | 1h 5min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches U11+

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link