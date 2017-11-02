CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported net profits of NT$232 million (US$7.7 million), or NT$7.49 per share, on revenues of NT$940 million for the third quarter of 2017. The results all hit record-high levels.

CHPT also saw its gross margin climb to a record 56.88% in the third quarter.

CHPT's net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$623 million. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$20.23, which already exceeded the NT$20.04 posted for all of 2016.

Robust shipments of CHPT's testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips led to the positive performance, according to company president Scott Huang. Besides, CHPT started shipping its testing solutions for 7nm product validation, said Huang, adding that the company is gearing up for mass production of 7nm chips at its foundry client in 2018.

Seasonal factors will affect negatively CHPT's performance in the fourth quarter. The company expects to post flat on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Specializing in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, CHPT also plans to develop new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs such as those for satellite applications. The company expects to start producing the new solutions in small volume in 2019, followed by mass production in 2020.

In addition, CHPT successfully raised an additional capital of NT$2.56 billion in September, according to company chairman Li Shih-cin. The funds will be used to establish its new headquarters and finance the company's working capital.

CHPT in July broke ground for its new HQ in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, where the company will also set up production lines and R&D facilities. The new HQ is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2019.