CHPT posts record August revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$312 million (US$10.4 million) for August 2017, hitting a record for the sixth consecutive month.

CHPT's revenues for August 2017 represented increases of 21.8% on year and 2.4% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$2.25 billion, rising 36% from a year earlier.

Robust demand for testing solutions for the manufacture of 10nm chips led to the positive results for CHPT, which specializes in high-end IC testing solutions such as probe cards for wafer probing and load boards for final testing, according to market watchers. CHPT is expected to see its 2017 revenues hit a record high, said the watchers.

CHPT's testing solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips are also expected to receive customer validation by the end of 2017 with shipments set to kick off in 2018, the watchers noted. Shipments for 7nm products will be driving CHPT's revenue growth in 2018.

In addition, CHPT is engaged in the development of new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs, such as PCBs for satellite applications. Product validation will begin in 2017 with volume production scheduled for 2020.