Wednesday, December 6, 2017
IC testing firm CHPT November revenues dip to 30-month low
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) saw its revenues fall 40% on month and 38.3% on year to a 30-month low of NT$142 million (US$4.73 million) in November.

Off-peak seasonal factors and deferred shipments of part of 7nm and 10nm products by clients caused decreased revenues for November, according to company sources.

However, the company remains optimistic about its business prospects for the first quarter of 2018 as its order visibility has extended to three months.

The company's stock price slid NT$25 to close at NT$1,075 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 4 session.

