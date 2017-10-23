HPE-Foxconn server JV dissolved

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 23 October 2017]

A joint-venture server company established three years ago by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Foxconn Group (Hon Hai) has reportedly been quietly dissolved recently due to the JV's failure to generate expected synergies, and whether the dissolution will prompt Foxconn to venture into the white-box server market is seen as a major potential variable for the market, according to industry sources.

In 2014, HPE, a spin-off of HP and a globally leading server brand, collaborated with Foxconn, the world's top server motherboard supplier, to set up a joint-venture company dedicated to producing cloud servers, sending shockwaves through the global server sector. At that time, Foxconn chairman Terry Guo said that as the new generation of cloud computing would thoroughly alter the global server market, the JV would subvert the server industry ecosystem.

HPE was originally expecting to get a slice of the cloud server market by taking advantage of Foxconn's robust manufacturing capability, so as to offset its declining business in the corporate server market. But the expectation was not met well, as the synergies of the JV had yet to be developed due mainly to both partners failing to funnel sufficient resources to support the operation of the JV, the sources said. In addition, high marketing and logistics costs also undermined the JV's pricing competitiveness in the cloud server market, in which customers concern prices more than brand loyalty, the sources said.

They said the JV closure will pose quite limited impact on HPE due to marginal revenue contribution ratio involved. The impact on Foxconn was even much negligible, as brand server vendors still have to rely on the company to support their server production.

Now that without a JV with any brand server customer, Foxconn is likely to make forays into the cloud server market, constituting serious potential impact on existing white-box server suppliers. Given Foxconn's tremendous manufacturing capabilities and close ties with firms engaged in cloud services, the sources said, its next move for the server maket may create a huge impact on the white-box server market.