Taiwan November export orders hit record

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.69 billion in November 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 4.5% sequentially and 11.6% on year - the 16th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for November, the former generating US$16.25 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.
The total export order value of US$444.33 billion for January-November grew 10.2% on year, the highest-ever for the 11-month period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b)
Market
Nov 2017
Jan-Nov 2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
13.73
28.2%
5.8%
124.61
28.0%
7.8%
China plus HK
11.56
23.7%
12.8%
111.64
25.1%
15.2%
Europe
11.75
24.1%
20.0%
88.98
20.0%
13.6%
Japan
2.63
5.4%
22.8%
26.30
5.9%
16.9%
Six ASEAN
4.40
9.0%
(2.6%)
45.05
10.1%
(5.6%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017