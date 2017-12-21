Taiwan November export orders hit record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.69 billion in November 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 4.5% sequentially and 11.6% on year - the 16th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for November, the former generating US$16.25 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.

The total export order value of US$444.33 billion for January-November grew 10.2% on year, the highest-ever for the 11-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b) Market Nov 2017 Jan-Nov 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 13.73 28.2% 5.8% 124.61 28.0% 7.8% China plus HK 11.56 23.7% 12.8% 111.64 25.1% 15.2% Europe 11.75 24.1% 20.0% 88.98 20.0% 13.6% Japan 2.63 5.4% 22.8% 26.30 5.9% 16.9% Six ASEAN 4.40 9.0% (2.6%) 45.05 10.1% (5.6%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017