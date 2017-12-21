Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
Taiwan November export orders hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.69 billion in November 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level with increases of 4.5% sequentially and 11.6% on year - the 16th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for November, the former generating US$16.25 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.

The total export order value of US$444.33 billion for January-November grew 10.2% on year, the highest-ever for the 11-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b)

Market

Nov 2017

Jan-Nov 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

13.73

28.2%

5.8%

124.61

28.0%

7.8%

China plus HK

11.56

23.7%

12.8%

111.64

25.1%

15.2%

Europe

11.75

24.1%

20.0%

88.98

20.0%

13.6%

Japan

2.63

5.4%

22.8%

26.30

5.9%

16.9%

Six ASEAN

4.40

9.0%

(2.6%)

45.05

10.1%

(5.6%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

