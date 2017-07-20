Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:53 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sees increased June export order value, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$40.35 billion in total in June 2017, increasing 9.6% on month and 13.0% on year, an on-year growth for the 11th consecutive month, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for June, generating US$11.47 billion and US$10.39 billion.

Total export order value for the second quarter stood at NT$112.78 billion, rising 1.7% on quarter and 9.9% on year.

The total export order value of US$223.63 billion for January-June grew 11.2% on year and was the historically highest level for January-June.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, June 2017 (US$b)

Market

June 2017

January-June 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

11.45

28.4%

13.1%

62.24

27.8%

11.5%

China plus Hong Kong

10.35

25.7%

17.3%

57.45

25.7%

17.7%

Europe

7.16

17.7%

13.8%

42.33

18.9%

11.8%

Japan

2.50

6.2%

19.7%

12.70

5.7%

15.1%

Six ASEAN* countries together

4.26

10.6%

(1.9%)

23.61

10.6%

(6.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

