Taiwan sees increased June export order value, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$40.35 billion in total in June 2017, increasing 9.6% on month and 13.0% on year, an on-year growth for the 11th consecutive month, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for June, generating US$11.47 billion and US$10.39 billion.

Total export order value for the second quarter stood at NT$112.78 billion, rising 1.7% on quarter and 9.9% on year.

The total export order value of US$223.63 billion for January-June grew 11.2% on year and was the historically highest level for January-June.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, June 2017 (US$b) Market June 2017 January-June 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 11.45 28.4% 13.1% 62.24 27.8% 11.5% China plus Hong Kong 10.35 25.7% 17.3% 57.45 25.7% 17.7% Europe 7.16 17.7% 13.8% 42.33 18.9% 11.8% Japan 2.50 6.2% 19.7% 12.70 5.7% 15.1% Six ASEAN* countries together 4.26 10.6% (1.9%) 23.61 10.6% (6.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017