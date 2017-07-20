Taiwan sees increased June export order value, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$40.35 billion in total in June 2017, increasing 9.6% on month and 13.0% on year, an on-year growth for the 11th consecutive month, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for June, generating US$11.47 billion and US$10.39 billion.
Total export order value for the second quarter stood at NT$112.78 billion, rising 1.7% on quarter and 9.9% on year.
The total export order value of US$223.63 billion for January-June grew 11.2% on year and was the historically highest level for January-June.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value, June 2017 (US$b)
Market
June 2017
January-June 2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
11.45
28.4%
13.1%
62.24
27.8%
11.5%
China plus Hong Kong
10.35
25.7%
17.3%
57.45
25.7%
17.7%
Europe
7.16
17.7%
13.8%
42.33
18.9%
11.8%
Japan
2.50
6.2%
19.7%
12.70
5.7%
15.1%
Six ASEAN* countries together
4.26
10.6%
(1.9%)
23.61
10.6%
(6.7%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017