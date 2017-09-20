Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
Taiwan August export order value increases
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$40.78 billion in August 2017, up 7.5% to register on-year growth for the 13th consecutive month, according to government statistics.

The August sum represents a 5.3% on-month growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories, the former generating US$10.55 billion and the latter US$10.54 billion.

January-August export order value totaled US$303.12 billion, up 10.6% on year and representing the highest-ever level for he eight-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)

Market

Aug 2017

Jan-Aug 2017

Sum

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Sum

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

10.83

26.6%

(0.8%)

83.90

27.7%

9.2%

China plus HK

10.90

26.7%

11.6%

78.09

25.8%

15.9%

Europe

7.13

17.5%

21.3%

56.71

18.7%

14.3%

Japan

2.72

6.7%

13.0%

17.93

5.9%

13.8%

Six ASEAN countries

4.52

11.1%

0.0%

32.28

10.6%

(5.3%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

