Taiwan August export order value increases

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$40.78 billion in August 2017, up 7.5% to register on-year growth for the 13th consecutive month, according to government statistics.

The August sum represents a 5.3% on-month growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories, the former generating US$10.55 billion and the latter US$10.54 billion.

January-August export order value totaled US$303.12 billion, up 10.6% on year and representing the highest-ever level for he eight-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b) Market Aug 2017 Jan-Aug 2017 Sum Proportion of total Y/Y Sum Proportion of total Y/Y US 10.83 26.6% (0.8%) 83.90 27.7% 9.2% China plus HK 10.90 26.7% 11.6% 78.09 25.8% 15.9% Europe 7.13 17.5% 21.3% 56.71 18.7% 14.3% Japan 2.72 6.7% 13.0% 17.93 5.9% 13.8% Six ASEAN countries 4.52 11.1% 0.0% 32.28 10.6% (5.3%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017