Taiwan August export order value increases

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$40.78 billion in August 2017, up 7.5% to register on-year growth for the 13th consecutive month, according to government statistics.
The August sum represents a 5.3% on-month growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
Electronic and IT/communication products were the top two categories, the former generating US$10.55 billion and the latter US$10.54 billion.
January-August export order value totaled US$303.12 billion, up 10.6% on year and representing the highest-ever level for he eight-month period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)
Market
Aug 2017
Jan-Aug 2017
Sum
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Sum
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
10.83
26.6%
(0.8%)
83.90
27.7%
9.2%
China plus HK
10.90
26.7%
11.6%
78.09
25.8%
15.9%
Europe
7.13
17.5%
21.3%
56.71
18.7%
14.3%
Japan
2.72
6.7%
13.0%
17.93
5.9%
13.8%
Six ASEAN countries
4.52
11.1%
0.0%
32.28
10.6%
(5.3%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017