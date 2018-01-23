Taiwan December export order value up on year

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.47 billion in December 2017, decreasing 0.4% sequentially but increasing 17.5% on year - the 17th consecutive month that has seen annual growth, according the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication and electronic products were the top-2 categories in terms of the December export order value, the former generating US$15.90 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.
The fourth-quarter 2017 export order value totaled US$143.76 billion, the highest-ever quarterly figure with growth of 14.6% sequentially and 12.7% on year, while the 2017 sum of US$492.81 billion was also a record high, with on-year growth of 10.9%.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)
Market
Dec 2017
2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
13.20
27.2%
10.2%
137.81
28.0%
8.0%
China plus HK
10.97
22.6%
7.9%
122.61
24.9%
14.5%
Europe
12.01
24.8%
39.3%
100.99
20.5%
16.2%
Japan
2.53
5.2%
19.9%
28.83
5.8%
17.1%
Six ASEAN countries
4.50
9.3%
6.8%
49.55
10.1%
(4.6%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018