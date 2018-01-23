Taiwan December export order value up on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.47 billion in December 2017, decreasing 0.4% sequentially but increasing 17.5% on year - the 17th consecutive month that has seen annual growth, according the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top-2 categories in terms of the December export order value, the former generating US$15.90 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.

The fourth-quarter 2017 export order value totaled US$143.76 billion, the highest-ever quarterly figure with growth of 14.6% sequentially and 12.7% on year, while the 2017 sum of US$492.81 billion was also a record high, with on-year growth of 10.9%.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b) Market Dec 2017 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 13.20 27.2% 10.2% 137.81 28.0% 8.0% China plus HK 10.97 22.6% 7.9% 122.61 24.9% 14.5% Europe 12.01 24.8% 39.3% 100.99 20.5% 16.2% Japan 2.53 5.2% 19.9% 28.83 5.8% 17.1% Six ASEAN countries 4.50 9.3% 6.8% 49.55 10.1% (4.6%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018