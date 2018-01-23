Bits + chips
Taiwan December export order value up on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 23 January 2018

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$48.47 billion in December 2017, decreasing 0.4% sequentially but increasing 17.5% on year - the 17th consecutive month that has seen annual growth, according the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top-2 categories in terms of the December export order value, the former generating US$15.90 billion and the latter US$12.65 billion.

The fourth-quarter 2017 export order value totaled US$143.76 billion, the highest-ever quarterly figure with growth of 14.6% sequentially and 12.7% on year, while the 2017 sum of US$492.81 billion was also a record high, with on-year growth of 10.9%.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)

Market

Dec 2017

2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

13.20

27.2%

10.2%

137.81

28.0%

8.0%

China plus HK

10.97

22.6%

7.9%

122.61

24.9%

14.5%

Europe

12.01

24.8%

39.3%

100.99

20.5%

16.2%

Japan

2.53

5.2%

19.9%

28.83

5.8%

17.1%

Six ASEAN countries

4.50

9.3%

6.8%

49.55

10.1%

(4.6%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

