Taiwan April export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$35.61 billion in total in April 2017, decreasing 13.4% on month but increasing 7.4% on year which was on-year growth for the ninth consecutive month, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on May 22.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for April, with the former generating US$10.22 billion and the latter US$9.09 billion.

The total export order value of US$146.46 billion for January-April grew 11.3% on year and was the historically highest level for the same period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b) Market April 2017 January-April 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 9.95 27.9% 6.0% 40.44 27.6% 11.3% China plus Hong Kong 9.30 26.1% 13.8% 37.48 25.6% 18.6% Europe 6.93 19.5% 19.0% 28.54 19.5% 10.6% Japan 2.02 5.7% 7.6% 8.08 5.5% 12.7% Six ASEAN* countries together 3.72 10.4% (15.1%) 15.33 10.5% (7.4%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017