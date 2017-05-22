Taiwan April export order value down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$35.61 billion in total in April 2017, decreasing 13.4% on month but increasing 7.4% on year which was on-year growth for the ninth consecutive month, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on May 22.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for April, with the former generating US$10.22 billion and the latter US$9.09 billion.
The total export order value of US$146.46 billion for January-April grew 11.3% on year and was the historically highest level for the same period.
|
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by export order value (US$b)
|
Market
|
April 2017
|
January-April 2017
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
Amount
|
Proportion of total
|
Y/Y
|
US
|
9.95
|
27.9%
|
6.0%
|
40.44
|
27.6%
|
11.3%
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
9.30
|
26.1%
|
13.8%
|
37.48
|
25.6%
|
18.6%
|
Europe
|
6.93
|
19.5%
|
19.0%
|
28.54
|
19.5%
|
10.6%
|
Japan
|
2.02
|
5.7%
|
7.6%
|
8.08
|
5.5%
|
12.7%
|
Six ASEAN* countries together
|
3.72
|
10.4%
|
(15.1%)
|
15.33
|
10.5%
|
(7.4%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017