Taiwan October export order value hits record

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$46.60 billion in October 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 1.5% sequentially and 9.2% on year. The value grew on year for the 15th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value, the former generating US$15.87 billion and the latter US$11.97 billion.
The export order value for January-October totaled US$395.64 billion, up 10.0% on year to hit the highest-ever level for the 10-month period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)
Market
Oct 2017
Jan-Oct 2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
13.79
29.6%
6.5%
110.88
28.0%
8.0%
China plus HK
10.83
23.2%
13.2%
100.07
25.3%
15.4%
Europe
10.80
23.2%
13.8%
77.24
19.5%
12.7%
Japan
2.76
5.9%
22.9%
23.67
6.0%
16.3%
Six ASEAN countries
4.07
8.7%
(13.7%)
40.64
10.3%
(5.9%)
MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017