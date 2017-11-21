Taiwan October export order value hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$46.60 billion in October 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 1.5% sequentially and 9.2% on year. The value grew on year for the 15th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value, the former generating US$15.87 billion and the latter US$11.97 billion.

The export order value for January-October totaled US$395.64 billion, up 10.0% on year to hit the highest-ever level for the 10-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b) Market Oct 2017 Jan-Oct 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 13.79 29.6% 6.5% 110.88 28.0% 8.0% China plus HK 10.83 23.2% 13.2% 100.07 25.3% 15.4% Europe 10.80 23.2% 13.8% 77.24 19.5% 12.7% Japan 2.76 5.9% 22.9% 23.67 6.0% 16.3% Six ASEAN countries 4.07 8.7% (13.7%) 40.64 10.3% (5.9%)

MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017