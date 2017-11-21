Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Taiwan October export order value hits record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$46.60 billion in October 2017, hitting the highest-ever monthly level and increasing 1.5% sequentially and 9.2% on year. The value grew on year for the 15th consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value, the former generating US$15.87 billion and the latter US$11.97 billion.

The export order value for January-October totaled US$395.64 billion, up 10.0% on year to hit the highest-ever level for the 10-month period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by order value (US$b)

Market

Oct 2017

Jan-Oct 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

13.79

29.6%

6.5%

110.88

28.0%

8.0%

China plus HK

10.83

23.2%

13.2%

100.07

25.3%

15.4%

Europe

10.80

23.2%

13.8%

77.24

19.5%

12.7%

Japan

2.76

5.9%

22.9%

23.67

6.0%

16.3%

Six ASEAN countries

4.07

8.7%

(13.7%)

40.64

10.3%

(5.9%)

MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link