Taiwan July export order value up on year, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$38.72 billion in July 2017, decreasing 4% sequentially but increasing 10.5% on year. It was 12th consencutive month that saw on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of July export order value, the former generating US$10.89 billion and the latter US$9.74 billion.

The total export order value of US$262.35 billion for January-July grew 11.1% on year, the highest ever level for the January-July period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b) Market Jul 2017 Jan-Jul 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 10.83 28.0% 7.7% 73.07 27.9% 10.9% China plus HK 9.73 25.1% 10.7% 67.19 25.6% 16.6% Europe 7.25 18.7% 23.2% 49.58 18.9% 13.4% Japan 2.51 6.5% 8.3% 15.21 5.8% 13.9% Six ASEAN countries 4.15 10.7% (2.6%) 27.76 10.6% (6.1%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017