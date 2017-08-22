Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:43 (GMT+8)
Taiwan July export order value up on year, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$38.72 billion in July 2017, decreasing 4% sequentially but increasing 10.5% on year. It was 12th consencutive month that saw on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of July export order value, the former generating US$10.89 billion and the latter US$9.74 billion.

The total export order value of US$262.35 billion for January-July grew 11.1% on year, the highest ever level for the January-July period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)

Market

Jul 2017

Jan-Jul 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

10.83

28.0%

7.7%

73.07

27.9%

10.9%

China plus HK

9.73

25.1%

10.7%

67.19

25.6%

16.6%

Europe

7.25

18.7%

23.2%

49.58

18.9%

13.4%

Japan

2.51

6.5%

8.3%

15.21

5.8%

13.9%

Six ASEAN countries

4.15

10.7%

(2.6%)

27.76

10.6%

(6.1%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

