Taiwan July export order value up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders totaling US$38.72 billion in July 2017, decreasing 4% sequentially but increasing 10.5% on year. It was 12th consencutive month that saw on-year growth, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
IT/communication and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of July export order value, the former generating US$10.89 billion and the latter US$9.74 billion.
The total export order value of US$262.35 billion for January-July grew 11.1% on year, the highest ever level for the January-July period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets by value (US$b)
Market
Jul 2017
Jan-Jul 2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
10.83
28.0%
7.7%
73.07
27.9%
10.9%
China plus HK
9.73
25.1%
10.7%
67.19
25.6%
16.6%
Europe
7.25
18.7%
23.2%
49.58
18.9%
13.4%
Japan
2.51
6.5%
8.3%
15.21
5.8%
13.9%
Six ASEAN countries
4.15
10.7%
(2.6%)
27.76
10.6%
(6.1%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017