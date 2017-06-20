Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:35 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sees increased May export order value, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$36.81 billion in total in May 2017, increasing 3.4% on month and 9.1% on year, and marking the 10th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on June 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, generating US$10.13 billion and US$9.29 billion.

The total export order value of US$183.27 billion for January-May grew 10.8% on year, an historic high for the period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, May 2017 (US$b)

Market

May 2017

January-May 2017

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

Amount

Proportion of total

Y/Y

US

10.36

28.1%

10.2%

50.80

27.7%

11.1%

China plus Hong Kong

9.63

26.2%

14.5%

47.11

25.7%

17.7%

Europe

6.63

18.0%

15.3%

35.17

19.2%

11.4%

Japan

2.13

5.8%

19.2%

10.21

5.6%

14.0%

Six ASEAN* countries together

4.02

10.9%

(8.7%)

19.35

10.6%

(7.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

