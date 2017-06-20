Taiwan sees increased May export order value, says MOEA

Taiwan received export orders worth US$36.81 billion in total in May 2017, increasing 3.4% on month and 9.1% on year, and marking the 10th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on June 20.
IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, generating US$10.13 billion and US$9.29 billion.
The total export order value of US$183.27 billion for January-May grew 10.8% on year, an historic high for the period.
MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, May 2017 (US$b)
Market
May 2017
January-May 2017
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
Amount
Proportion of total
Y/Y
US
10.36
28.1%
10.2%
50.80
27.7%
11.1%
China plus Hong Kong
9.63
26.2%
14.5%
47.11
25.7%
17.7%
Europe
6.63
18.0%
15.3%
35.17
19.2%
11.4%
Japan
2.13
5.8%
19.2%
10.21
5.6%
14.0%
Six ASEAN* countries together
4.02
10.9%
(8.7%)
19.35
10.6%
(7.7%)
*Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017