Taiwan sees increased May export order value, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan received export orders worth US$36.81 billion in total in May 2017, increasing 3.4% on month and 9.1% on year, and marking the 10th consecutive month of on-year growth, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on June 20.

IT/communication products and electronic products were the top two categories in terms of export order value for May, generating US$10.13 billion and US$9.29 billion.

The total export order value of US$183.27 billion for January-May grew 10.8% on year, an historic high for the period.

MOEA: Taiwan main export markets, May 2017 (US$b) Market May 2017 January-May 2017 Amount Proportion of total Y/Y Amount Proportion of total Y/Y US 10.36 28.1% 10.2% 50.80 27.7% 11.1% China plus Hong Kong 9.63 26.2% 14.5% 47.11 25.7% 17.7% Europe 6.63 18.0% 15.3% 35.17 19.2% 11.4% Japan 2.13 5.8% 19.2% 10.21 5.6% 14.0% Six ASEAN* countries together 4.02 10.9% (8.7%) 19.35 10.6% (7.7%)

*Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017