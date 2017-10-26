Strong MOSFET demand to boost revenues at backend firm GEM Services in 4Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Taiwan-based GEM Services, a backend house focusing exclusively on the power management semiconductor market, is expected to enjoy another quarter of record revenues driven by continued strong demand for MOSFET chips in fourth-quarter 2017, according to market sources.

GEM saw its third-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$793 million (US$26.2 million). With demand for MOSFET and other power electronics components staying brisk, GEM's revenues are set to hit another record-high levels in the fourth quarter, said the sources.

With Intel and AMD adopting more MOSFETs in their new CPU platforms, MOSFET demand has been robust. On the supply side, meanwhile, Taiwan-based MOSFET players including Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor are benefiting from their bigger international rivals' focus shift to automotive, industrial and other high-end markets.

GEM's production utilization rates remain above 85%, thanks to a ramp-up of orders from Taiwan-based MOSFET suppliers, the sources indicated. The backend firm has seen clear order visibility through the end of 2017, and production output at its Hefei, China plant will hit 20 million units monthly by the end of the year from the current 15-20 million units, the sources said.

In addition to orders for traditional MOSFETs, GEM also obtains orders from international IDMs which focus more on high-voltage power MOSFETs, the sources noted. GEM has about half of its revenues generated from orders placed by its IDM customers.