PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to enjoy another year of record revenues
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Taiwan-based GEM Services, a backend house focusing exclusively on the power management semiconductor market, is expected to enjoy another record year in 2017 driven by robust demand for high-voltage power MOSFETs, according to market sources.

To meet increasing demand for MOSFET chips, the company will focus its efforts on ramping up the capacity of its plant in Hefei, China in 2017, said the sources, noting that the Hefei plant is currently running at 60% of its production capacity.

Due to seasonal effects, the company's revenues are expected to stay flat in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to a quarter earlier during which revenues totaled NT$713 million (US$23.51 million), the source estimated.

In 2016, GEM saw its revenues increase 8.22% to a record high of NT$2.956 billion, while net profits grew 5.05% to NT$571 million.

