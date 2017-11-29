Taipei, Thursday, November 30, 2017 05:32 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Power components supply to remain tight in 1H18
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

The supply of power components is expected to remain tight throughout the first half of 2018 as the proliferation of automobile electronics products and IoT devices will keep demand for these components constantly at high levels, according to industry sources.

Demand for ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) devices is expected to take off in 2018 due to the ongoing development of autonomous driving technology, which will serve a growth driver for power components, said the sources.

Taiwan-based suppliers of diodes, bridge rectifiers, power modules, IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) devices will benefit from the ongoing trends, noted the sources, adding the major suppliers in the field include HY Electronic, Panjit International, Taiwan Semiconductor and Lite-On Semiconductor.

Among them, HY Electric will benefit the most as the company has already set up comprehensive sales channels in China, the sources claimed.

Lead frame suppliers including SDI and Jih Lin Technology will also see sales gains thanks to increasing shipments of products to power module and component makers, added the sources.

Lead frame makers are likely to hike their quotes in the first half of 2018 in response to increasing demand.

Realtime news

  • Cloudera to help university train big data personnel

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • Macronix to present papers at IEDM

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • Shin Zu Shing to expand MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • Sinher to hike in-house MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers eye opportunities for Type-C chips

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • On-Bright denies China listing report

    Before Going to Press | 9h 15min ago

  • Taiwan market: LG OLED TV sales soar

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • Techman showcasing robots at iREX 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 57min ago

  • Xiaomi embraces AI for various applications

    Before Going to Press | 12h 1min ago

  • Wistron to produce iPhone SE in India

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link