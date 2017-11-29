Power components supply to remain tight in 1H18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

The supply of power components is expected to remain tight throughout the first half of 2018 as the proliferation of automobile electronics products and IoT devices will keep demand for these components constantly at high levels, according to industry sources.

Demand for ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) devices is expected to take off in 2018 due to the ongoing development of autonomous driving technology, which will serve a growth driver for power components, said the sources.

Taiwan-based suppliers of diodes, bridge rectifiers, power modules, IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) devices will benefit from the ongoing trends, noted the sources, adding the major suppliers in the field include HY Electronic, Panjit International, Taiwan Semiconductor and Lite-On Semiconductor.

Among them, HY Electric will benefit the most as the company has already set up comprehensive sales channels in China, the sources claimed.

Lead frame suppliers including SDI and Jih Lin Technology will also see sales gains thanks to increasing shipments of products to power module and component makers, added the sources.

Lead frame makers are likely to hike their quotes in the first half of 2018 in response to increasing demand.