Lead time for MOSFET chips extends

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Major MOSFET suppliers have extended delivery lead times to 13-18 weeks from 8-12 weeks as the supply of MOSFET chips has become tighter on rising demand for electric cars, according to industry sources.

The supply of MOSFET chips has been tight since the end of 2016 due to robust end-market demand. The supply has become tighter as demand for electric cars surges, said the sources.

MOSFET chip vendors including Infineon, STMicroelectronics, NXP and Texas Instruments (TI) have all seen their production for the first half of 2018 reserved by their automotive electronics customers, which are willing to pay more to secure capacity, the sources indicated. In particular, companies engaged in the electric vehicle field demand more available capacities at their MOSFET chip suppliers as the number of MOSFET chips for an electric car is 10-15 times greater than that of the chips for a traditional car, the sources said.

With demand for car-use electronics remaining strong, the overall supply of automotive MOSFET chips for the first half of 2018 will still be 30% short of demand, the sources estimated.

The tight supply of MOSFET chips is also being caused by insufficient supplies of 6- and 8-inch wafers, the sources noted.

As major MOSFET chipmakers have allocated more of their available capacities for auto electronics applications, their supply to the PC, notebook and mobile device markets is constrained. As a result, their smaller competitors have been benefiting from a ramp-up of demand for these traditional end-market applications, the sources observed.

Taiwan-based MOSFET suppliers including Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor all had impressive sales results in the third quarter of 2017. Despite seasonal factors in the fourth quarter, the players are expected to enjoy a particularly strong fourth quarter as the overall supply of MOSFET chips for PCs and notebooks remains limited, the sources said.

APEC has disclosed shipments of its MOSFET chips have registered sequential growth for six consecutive quarters. The company is looking to expand its offerings to include mid- and high-voltage products and expects to tap the car-use electronics sector in 2018.