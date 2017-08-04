AR, VR, IoT applications highlighted at 2017 Cross-Strait Startup Contest

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

Young startup talent across the Taiwan Strait have amassed strong innovation momentums in IoT, AR, and VR applications as well as 3D printing, smart retail, smart living, and Internet+ areas by presenting a total of over 400 innovation startup projects in the fields at the 2017 Cross-Strait Startup Contest at Shanghai Jinshan Cross-Strait Youth Entrepreneurship Base.

The event was mainly designed to encourage young talent in Taiwan and China to work out more innovation startup projects associated with advanced technologies, and provide them with opportunities for locating potential angel investors or customers to materialize the projects, said Dong Ji, deputy secretary of the party committee of the Shanghai Jinshan Development Park, a co-organizer of the event.

Dong said that 20 out of a total of 475 projects, including 210 from China, 192 from Taiwan and 73 from other countries, have been selected to join the finals slated for August 11-13 in Shanghai. The top-3 winners will be granted a cash award of CNY200,000 (US$29,766), CNY60,000 and CNY20,000, respectively.

He continued that through the competition event, the Science Technology and Creativity Park in the Jinshan Cross-Strait Youth Entrepreneurship base has attracted 115 high-tech innovation startups to station there, including 20 from Taiwan.

Eye-catching projects from Taiwan

According to the organizers, there are quite a few eye-catching projects presented by Taiwanese participants in the contest. Among them, Vactor Digital offers a VR project designed to allow females and children experience leisure education, and the company has received orders from a Shanghai VR experience hall. Eyehouse Technology unveiled its 360-degree panoramic viewing system and has also successfully partnered with realty brokerage firms in Taiwan and Shanghai to provide online house touring services.

In the area of IoT, Taiwan-based Greenbank Technology launched an integrated app for smart living with an automated G-switch system to control household electrical appliances and lighting fixtures, while China-based ZiFiSense highlighted its ZETA-branded low power wide area (LPWA) network that can bring connected intelligence to things, anytime and anywhere.

As self-service stores and smart retail are emerging as a new operating mode, China-based Ludou Mobile Noodle Restaurant debuted its latest smart noodle cooking machines, which can be adopted together with fresh food materials to form self-service light-meal restaurants.

Some representatives of the 20 finalist projects.

Photo: Shanghai Jinshan Cross Strait Youth Entrepreneurship