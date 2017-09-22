China IoT market scale estimated to exceed CNY1.5 trillion by 2020

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

China's IoT (Internet of Things) market scale has posted an annual expansion of over 20% over the past few years, and the market value is estimated to exceed CNY1.5 trillion (US$227.6 billion) by 2020 from CNY900 billion in 2016, according to the China Annual IoT Development Report (2016-2017) recently released by China Economic Information Service (CEIS).

The CEIS report showed that 36 major IoT enterprises listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange markets, as well as key listed enterprises in three segments, such as smart medicine, smart home and smart transportation, registered aggregate revenues of CNY277.54 billion and combined net profits of CNY16.79 billion in 2016, surging 22.3% and 15.1%, respectively, on year.

The report pointed out that the global IoT development has witnessed some new features and trends. First, the global development of IoT technologies and applications has been in high gear, and is quickly moving into the era of Internet of Everything (IoE). Advanced countries have kept strengthening their strategic IoT deployments, while application scenarios for IoT technologies have been constantly enriched. In addition, the accelerated construction of open source IoT ecosystems has fueled continued expansion of the IoT industrial scale.

Some 400,000 NB-IoT base stations to be operational by year-end

Second, China's "13th Five-Year" IoT roadmap has been unveiled, with the NB-IoT construction upgraded to a national strategy; and the Information Communication Industry Development Plan-IoT (2016-2020), released early this year, has become a guiding document for the development of China's IoT industry in the next five years. It's estimated that NB-IoT networks will cover municipalities, provincial capitals and other key cities in China by the end of 2017, when a total of 400,000 base stations will be operational around the country.

Third, the accelerated integration of IoT and new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, AI (artificial intelligence), 5G and LPWAN (low power wide area network) has significantly driven industrial innovations and upgrades. China's IoT industry ecology has been optimized comprehensively, and the platform-based development and application of IoT in diverse fields has also been enhanced greatly, while the application value of IoT has been widely recognized to facilitate extensive IoT applications.

Fourth, the open source innovation ecosystems of IoT is taking shape gradually, and business revenues and profits of leading listed enterprises have posted stable growth. With platforms, alliances and open source communities serving as carriers, China IoT enterprises are actively engaged in cross-field and transnational cooperation in IoT R&Ds, applications and promotions.

Fifth, the degree of IoT industry clustering in China cities has been further strengthened, which is conducive to building the cities to smart ones through IoT applications.