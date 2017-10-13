MLS to surpass Everlight in 2017 revenue

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS is likely to see 2017 consolidated revenues exceed those for Taiwan-based fellow Everlight Electronics for the first time.

MLS' consolidated revenues for first-half 2017 totaled CNY3.62 billion (US$526 million), exceeding Everlight's NT$13.709 billion (US$452 million) for the same period.

Everlight has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.352 billion for September, increasing 0.02% on month but decreasing 8.33% on year. Its consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2017 reached NT$6.908 billion, the lowest quarterly level since second-quarter 2013 and dropping 1.21% sequentially and 8.79% on year, while those of NT$20.617 billion for January-September slipped 4.87% on year.

MLS keeps expanding production capacity, with the expansion focusing on packaging for lighting and fine pixel pitch displays. MLS' monthly packaging capacity has increased to 150 billion LED chips.

According to research organization GGII, the China market value for LED packaging increased from CNY64.4 billion in 2015 to CNY73.7 billion in 2016 and will rise to CNY87.0 billion in 2017.