MLS revenues up 48.5% in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has reported consolidated revenues of CNY8.2 billion (US$1.21 billion) for 2017, increasing 48.54% on year. Its net operating profit reached CNY663.669 million, up 14.66%, and net profit totaled CNY651.352 million, up 37.57%.

With new capacity gradually coming online, unit production cost is decreasing along with the growing economy of scale, and consequently its competitiveness and market share are rising, MLS said.

MLS said it plans to invest CNY5.5 billion to build a LED lamp plant with annual production capacity of one billion units; CNY760 million for a LED lighting panel factory with annual capacity of 15.9 million square meters; and CNY 1.287 billion for a LED filament light bulb plant with annual capacity of 230 million units. All three new plants are in Zhejiang, eastern China.

Among China-based makers, MLS obtained the most government subsidies totaling CNY219 million for procuring equipment in 2017, according to industry sources.

Market research company GGII said China's LED packagers generated about CNY87 billion in production value in 2017, growing 18% on year, and it is estimated to increase 13-15% annually to reach CNY128.8 billion in 2020.