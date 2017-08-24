China LED makers expanding capacities

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

Major China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers San'an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek as well as LED packaging service providers MLS, Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics and Hongli Zhihui are expanding production capacities, according to industry sources.

San'an will add 150 MOCVD sets in 2017-2018, at a pace of putting 10 new tools into operation each month beginning August 2017, the sources said. San'an will form a joint venture for making mid-power LED devices with Cree, as it seeks to leverage Cree's patents to tap overseas markets, the sources noted.

Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors will start production of LED epitaxial wafers and chips at its factory in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources added.

Mainly due to capacity expansion, San'an saw first-half 2017 sales and net profit grow 46.37% and 56.76% respectively on year, while the respective growth was 112.0% and 66.46% for fellow maker Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology; about 73% and 100% for MLS; and about 51% and 62.44% for Foshan Nationstar.

While Taiwan-based LED makers' business improved significantly in first-half 2017, they face challenges from China-based makers' capacity expansion, the sources indicated.