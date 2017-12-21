Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
Everlight expects strong growth for automotive LED devices in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has set up a marketing team in China for tapping its market of automotive applications, and expects the revenue proportion for the product line to rise from 5% currently to over 10% in 2018, according to industry sources.

Everlight in fourth-quarter 2016 began operation at a new factory in central Taiwan to mainly produce automotive LED devices. The monthly packaging capacity at the factory has since increased from 200 million LED chips to 800 million currently.

For automotive LED devices, product validation will take 8-12 months before shipments can start. Everlight's automotive applications are mainly infrared and sensing device, as well as lighting products, such as taillights, direction indicators, daytime running lamps and in-car lights. The company plans to start producing LED headlights in 2018.

Everlight aims to decrease the shipment proportion for general lighting products whose pricing has been dropping and focus on more profitable commercial, outdoor and scenario-oriented lighting.

For fine pixel pitch LED displays, as China-based makers such as Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics and MLS have lowered quotes by expanding production capacities, Everlight has shifted to smaller pitches, such as models made of 0606 chips, for indoor and other displays.

As many Taiwan-based LED makers look to commercial application of mini LED technology, Everlight thinks LCD TV backlighting is likely to be the first commercial use of mini LED technology as early as the second half of 2018.

Of Everlight's 2017 consolidated revenues, 35% will come from the smartphones and consumer electronics segments, 21% from infrared and ultraviolet devices, 17% from lighting (including automotive applications), 23% from backlighting and 4% from others.

