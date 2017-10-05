Everlight at CEATEC Japan 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics is for the first time participating in CEATEC Japan 2017 during October 3-6, showcasing products including infrared (IR) LED photo couplers, photo interrupters, transmission receiver modules as well as general and automotive lighting devices.

Everlight is showcasing SMT1601, an IR LED photo interrupter module measuring 17 x 12.3 x 8mm and featuring digital transmission and high sensitivity. The module can be installed without being soldered on a PCB.

Everlight said its IR LED photo coupler modules comply with US Energy Star and the EU CoC V5 standards.

LED automotive lighting devices include modules used in headlights, daytime running lamps and fog lamps.

Everlight focuses 2017 business on the IR and automotive segments, with their combined revenue proportion for the year to rise to over 20% and that for lighting and backlighting to drop to below 50%.

Everlight's booth at CEATEC Japan 2017.

Photo: Company