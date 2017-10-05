Taipei, Thursday, October 5, 2017 17:09 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Everlight at CEATEC Japan 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics is for the first time participating in CEATEC Japan 2017 during October 3-6, showcasing products including infrared (IR) LED photo couplers, photo interrupters, transmission receiver modules as well as general and automotive lighting devices.

Everlight is showcasing SMT1601, an IR LED photo interrupter module measuring 17 x 12.3 x 8mm and featuring digital transmission and high sensitivity. The module can be installed without being soldered on a PCB.

Everlight said its IR LED photo coupler modules comply with US Energy Star and the EU CoC V5 standards.

LED automotive lighting devices include modules used in headlights, daytime running lamps and fog lamps.

Everlight focuses 2017 business on the IR and automotive segments, with their combined revenue proportion for the year to rise to over 20% and that for lighting and backlighting to drop to below 50%.

Everlight Electronics

Everlight's booth at CEATEC Japan 2017.
Photo: Company

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link