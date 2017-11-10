Everlight 3Q17 EPS at NT$0.64

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported EPS of NT$0.64 for third-quarter 2017, with EPS for January-September reaching NT$2.20.

Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.092 billion (US$234 million), gross margin of 21.81%, net operating profit of NT$384.7 million, and net profit of NT$291.4 million for the third quarter. For January-September, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.254 billion, gross margin of 22.36%, net operating profit of NT$1.442 billion and net profit of NT$1.003 billion.

Everlight's October consolidated revenues reached NT$2.342 billion, decreasing 0.43% sequentially and 2.89% on year, and those of NT$22.959 billion for January-October slipped 4.67% on year.