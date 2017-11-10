Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:26 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Everlight 3Q17 EPS at NT$0.64
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has reported EPS of NT$0.64 for third-quarter 2017, with EPS for January-September reaching NT$2.20.

Everlight posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.092 billion (US$234 million), gross margin of 21.81%, net operating profit of NT$384.7 million, and net profit of NT$291.4 million for the third quarter. For January-September, the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$21.254 billion, gross margin of 22.36%, net operating profit of NT$1.442 billion and net profit of NT$1.003 billion.

Everlight's October consolidated revenues reached NT$2.342 billion, decreasing 0.43% sequentially and 2.89% on year, and those of NT$22.959 billion for January-October slipped 4.67% on year.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link