Taiwan makers to introduce UV-C LED products in 2H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Prices for low-power (0.2W) UV-C LED devices have dropped from US$7-8 in 2016 to US$2-3 currently due to improved yield rates thanks to technological improvements. Consequently, Taiwan-based LED makers will begin to offer UV-C LED devices or modules for use in disinfection and purification in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epileds Technologies and LED packaging service provider High Power Lighting have cooperated to develop UV-C LED modules for sale under the brand Bioraytron, High Power said. Epileds provides low-power UV-C LED chips which High Power packages into devices and modules, High Power noted.

Bioraytron UV-C LED modules will initially launch in the China market for use in disinfection of water, food, home toilets and kitchenware, and air purification, with small-volume shipments to begin in July, High Power indicated. Epileds will offer 270-285nm low-power UV-C LED chips with power output of 20mW at the end of 2017.

Apart from Epileds and High Power, LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has offered two models of UV-C LED modules and five UV-A LED modules.

Use of low-power UV-C LED products in disinfection takes 10-20 minutes, much longer than high-power models, but prices for high-power modles can top US$10, industry sources indicated. In addition to Taiwan-based makers, Japan-based Nikkiso and Dowa Holdings as well as South Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor and LG Innotek have offered UV-C LED products, the sources noted.

According to France-based consulting firm Yole Development, global market value for UV-C LED products will increase from US$7 million in 2015 to US$610 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 210%.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017