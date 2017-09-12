Taipei, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 19:15 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Everlight, Unity Opto see August revenues decline on year
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

LED packaging service providers Everlight Electronics and Unity Opto Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.351 billion (US$77.6 million) and NT$506 million respectively for August, the former increasing 6.64% sequentially but decreasing 14.23% on year, and the latter growing 4.88% sequentially but slipping 28.43% on year.

Everlight's consolidated revenues reached NT$18.265 billion for January-August, dropping 4.41% on year, while Unity Opto's for the period totaled NT$3.822 billion, falling 30.06%.

Everlight has started production of fine pixel pitch LED displays, automotive lighting and infrared and ultraviolet LED devices mainly at a new factory in central Taiwan.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link