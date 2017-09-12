Everlight, Unity Opto see August revenues decline on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

LED packaging service providers Everlight Electronics and Unity Opto Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.351 billion (US$77.6 million) and NT$506 million respectively for August, the former increasing 6.64% sequentially but decreasing 14.23% on year, and the latter growing 4.88% sequentially but slipping 28.43% on year.

Everlight's consolidated revenues reached NT$18.265 billion for January-August, dropping 4.41% on year, while Unity Opto's for the period totaled NT$3.822 billion, falling 30.06%.

Everlight has started production of fine pixel pitch LED displays, automotive lighting and infrared and ultraviolet LED devices mainly at a new factory in central Taiwan.