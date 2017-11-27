Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
MediaTek launches chipset supporting NB-IoT
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

MediaTek has announced its newest chipset, the MT2621 dual-mode system-on-chip (SoC) designed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications with both narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) Release 14 (R14) and GSM/GPRS connectivity. The MT2621 chipset brings dual-mode cellular technologies for IoT, and ensures lowest power consumption, the chip vendor said.

It supports the developments of a broad range of connected devices including fitness trackers and other wearables, IoT security sensors, smart meters and various industrial applications, said MediaTek said.

MT2621 features an integrated design with a complete connectivity platform that allows it to work with current GSM/GPRS as well as NB-IoT networks for IoT coverage and phone call capability, the vendor said. The connectivity features built into the MT2621 chipset meet the needs of cellular network infrastructure both GSM and future NB-IoT, which is set to fuel the next chapter of growth for the IoT market.

The new MT2621 requires only a single SIM and antenna to cover both cellular networks, with dual standby functionality (SSDS). This allows a single UICC and mobile number for both networks, even while operating simultaneously, resulting in a cost-efficient, simplified design that enables manufacturers to bring their devices to market faster, MediaTek said. The chipset integrates a wideband front-end module that provides support for all ultra-low, low and mid bands across the globe.

At its core, the MT2621 is powered by an Armv7 MCU paired with internal Flash and PSRAM. The chipset supports sight and sound interfaces for peripherals, and comes with built-in Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting to other devices nearby.

Realtime news

  • Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • AboCom in management takeover crisis

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Motherboard makers stop accepting desktop orders with weak margins

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Key components for electronics products to remain in tight supply in 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook shipments to drop to 140 million units by 2022

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Taiwan market: Delta and FET to push integrated IoT services

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Earphone brand 1More achieves over 40 million unit sales prior to July 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate its business operation

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link