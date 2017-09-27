Aurora eyeing Taiwan educational 3D printing market

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Aurora, a distributor of office automation machines and office furniture in Taiwan and China, will start offering 3D printing promotional services at its outlets around Taiwan for students in fourth-quarter 2017.

Aurora is targeting the education ministry's 4-year budget of NT$450 million (US$14.9 million) promoting maker education at schools.

Aurora has been marketing 3D printers for medical care and manufacturing in Taiwan and China and began tapping the 3D printing market segment of maker education in Taiwan in 2014. Since 2014, Aurora has helped over 250 high schools in 3D printing education in Taiwan, including establishment of maker education centers via local government support.