Insto Store to launch in 1H18

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Insto, a platform that allows individual buyers and sellers to schedule installments or regular fixed-amount payments, will launch Insto Store in first-half 2018 to cover a wider range of products and services, such as educational courses, event tickets, beauty products and financial tools, according to Installment Inc, which operates Insto.

Insto Store will list products and services available for sale based on installments or regular fixe-amount payments.

Insto was initially launched in the US market in July 2017, so far recording transactions of more than US$1 million. Insto was launched in Taiwan in September 2017 and has so far recorded transactions of NT$20 million (US$667,000). In 2018, Insto will be launched in Hong Kong, Canada, Japan and other markets with a goal of achieving 50,000 active users and total transactions of US$25 million.

Insto obtained an investment of US$1.2 million from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University Angel Club, a venture capital fund established by the university's alumni.